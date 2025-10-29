Shoshone Falls Road closed due to unprecedented groundwater surge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The newly improved road to Shoshone Falls has closed just months after reopening, as Twin Falls Parks and Recreation officials grapple with unprecedented groundwater flows from Dierkes Lake.

Water levels in Dierkes Lake have risen over 10 inches in the past month during what should be the lowest water period of the year.

The abnormally high levels are creating major problems along the new Shoshone Falls road as the water seeks an outlet.

"It has done this on occasion, but it's temporary and it's never been this volume," said Wendy Davis, Twin Falls Parks and Recreation director.

The surge has overwhelmed the road's infrastructure. Davis explained that the culvert running under the road cannot handle the current flow volume.

"So, the culvert that is going under the road right now is not adequate for this level of flow, but this is an unprecedented amount of water," Davis said.

During the planning process for the new road and culvert, officials never considered this volume of water as a possibility, leaving the parks department uncertain about the source.

"We're not totally 100% sure where it's coming from," Davis said.

Initially, officials hoped the water surge was connected to the end of irrigation season, but that theory hasn't proven correct.

"We were kind of hoping for the irrigation season to end to see if it helps, and as of right now it doesn't seem to be," Davis said.

To prevent significant damage while investigating the source, the parks department closed the road and implemented a temporary solution.

"We've created a temporary, for lack of a better word, ditch, to channel the water as best we can across the road and dump it into the pond below," Davis said.

Visitors hoping to see the falls expressed disappointment about the closure but appreciated that the top overlook remains accessible.

"Just passing through on our way back to Illinois and wanted to stop and see the falls. Honestly I was a little scared to drive it down there anyway, so I was like this will be good enough – we can get here and at least see the falls," said Morgan Woll, a visitor from Illinois.

For the Twin Falls Parks Department, the situation represents pure frustration.

"Unfortunately this is the third October – and into November – where we've had to shut the park down, which is certainly not anything we want to do and it's really frustrating for us and the visitors. But right now I don't have a way to get them safely across this problem in a vehicle," Davis said.

The parks department has no timeline for when the road will reopen. Once water levels drop, officials can assess damage and make necessary repairs for the future.

