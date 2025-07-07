Murder suspect Travis Decker possibly spotted in Idaho’s Sawtooth Mountains

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Marshals Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's assistance in their search for wanted murder suspect, Travis Decker.

According to a recent release, U.S. Marshals received a tip on Saturday, July 5, from a family that claims to have seen a person in the Bear Creek area of the Sawtooth National Forest whose description is consistent with that of Decker.

The Bear Creek area is located southeast of Stanley and north of Fairfield.

Decker, 32, is wanted by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office in Washington on 3 counts of murder and 3 counts of kidnapping related to the deaths of his daughters, ages 5, 8, and 9, on May 30.

RELATED: Three sisters who disappeared during 'planned visitation' with father found dead in Washington

The family described seeing a white man between 5' 8" and 5' 10" with an overgrown beard and ponytail, who was wearing a black mesh cap, black gauged earrings, a cream colored t-shirt, black shorts, a black Garmin watch, and "either Converse or Vans low top shoes." The person sighted was also in possession of a black Jan Sport backpack.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Marshals says the family reported the person they saw did not want to make eye contact and also didn't respond when spoken to.

U.S. Marshals Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force

The spokesperson also tells Idaho News 6 that cabin owners in the area have been alerted to the sighting.

In a news conference last month, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said that Decker is well-versed in wilderness survival and has spent months living off-grid. Decker also has extensive military training.

ALSO READ: Federal authorities take over search as evidence builds against father accused of killing daughters

This is the second reported sighting of Decker in Idaho in recent weeks, with an initial sighting reported in McCall in June. On June 4, Sheriff Morrison said the sighting "was not our suspect", calling it a false alarm.

RELATED: Washington sheriff says Travis Decker sighting in McCall was false alarm

The U.S. Marshals office says it will continue to investigate this weekend's Idaho sighting on Monday morning.

If you think you may have seen Travis Decker in or around the Sawtooths in recent days, you are urged to contact the U.S. Marshal Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102.