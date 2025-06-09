Federal authorities take over search as evidence builds against father accused of killing daughters

WENATCHEE, Washington — Investigators say they have recovered blood evidence and personal belongings in the ongoing search for Travis Decker, the father accused of killing his three young daughters.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says that an autopsy completed on Friday confirmed the three sisters — 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker — died by suffocation. Their deaths have all been ruled homicides.

The sheriff's office said in a press release that a large amount of evidence, including many of the suspect's personal items, was recovered from Decker's truck.

Additionally, blood samples from the crime scene tested positive for male DNA, while another sample was identified as non-human blood. The suspect's dog was also found and taken to a local humane society.

Federal authorities took command of the search Sunday evening as local teams needed rest after days of intensive searching, though CCSO says it will continue to lead the criminal investigation.

The three sisters were reported missing by their mother on May 30 after failing to return from a scheduled visit with their father. Police discovered their remains the following Monday after locating Decker's abandoned vehicle.

Decker, who has extensive military training, remains at large and is considered dangerous. He faces charges of kidnapping and first-degree murder. Anyone who spots Decker is urged to call 911 immediately.