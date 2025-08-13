Does 'Idaho Medical Freedom Act' do away with school immunization requirements?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A new case of measles has been reported in North Idaho, months after an international traveler with the disease visited the Magic Valley. The highly contagious disease, which was declared eliminated in the early 2000s, is raising concerns as students head back to school.

"Vaccinations are the most safe and effective way to keep children healthy and out of the doctor's office," said Amber Veenstra, a nurse with the South Central Public Health District.

HEAR how immunization requirements may have changed:

Measles returns to Idaho: Health officials respond as school year begins

Veenstra enjoys her role educating families about immunizations.

"I love the education part of it, the science-based knowledge that you give people and families about immunizations," Veenstra said.

The health district operates regular immunization clinics at eight locations across the Magic Valley. These clinics have been particularly busy in recent weeks as families prepare their students for the new school year.

Until recently, Idaho students were required to get certain vaccinations to attend public schools, with exemptions allowed for religious, health, or other personal reasons.

RELATED: Idaho's low vaccination rate raises concerns over serious diseases

"The best thing to do about vaccinations is to get science-based information on it. Have those conversations even if it's uncomfortable for you to have them," Veenstra added.

In July, the "Medical Freedom Act" took effect in Idaho, banning mandated "medical intervention" in businesses and schools. When I reached out to the State Department of Education to clarify what this means for familiar immunization requirements, they referred me to the Department of Health and Welfare, and I have yet to hear back.

Amy Dillon, the Public Health District's information officer, explained their approach.

"Public health is not in the business of mandates. It is in the business of science-backed suggestions," Dillon said.

While Dillon acknowledges people have the right to choose for themselves, she emphasized that science supports the effectiveness of vaccines against deadly diseases.

"It could happen here at any time, at any place in our eight-county region. It is very important for people to consider getting an MMR vaccine to prevent that before it ever comes here," Dillon said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.