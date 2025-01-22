Idaho's low vaccination rate raises concerns over serious diseases

BOISE — Idaho is facing a significant reduction in immunizations, with only 81 percent of kindergartners meeting school requirements for vaccines, compared to a national rate of 93 percent.

This is particularly concerning, as Idaho is one of the lowest states in the country for the percentage of children who are up to date on four key shots.

The CDC is urging parents to consult their doctors for advice, as the nation's vaccine supply is safe and effective — there is no scientific evidence to prove a connection between vaccines and autism.