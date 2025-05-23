Health officials investigating confirmed measles case in the Magic Valley

BURLEY, Idaho — Health officials in Idaho are investigating a confirmed case of measles in an out-of-state visitor to the state.

The South Central Public Health District said in a press release on Friday that the international traveler with measles visited several locations in Burley during their infectious period.

The individual visited the following locations in Burley on the dates and times listed:



Monday, May 19 - EdgeWater Dining and Spirits between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Tuesday, May 20 - Urgent Care of Idaho - Burley Clinic between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 20 - Intermountain Health Cassia Regional Hospital between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Anyone who was at these locations during the specified times and is susceptible to measles could develop symptoms anytime between May 24 and June 14, health officials said.

"We are focused on working with state and local health organizations in this ongoing investigation," said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD Family and Children's Health Director. "Our priority is to keep the public informed and to support anyone who may have been exposed."

Preliminary findings indicate the individual had received the measles vaccine during childhood, but breakthrough cases can occur, though they are often less severe.

SCPHD is encouraging community members to verify their MMR vaccination status and monitor for measles symptoms, which include fever, runny nose, cough, and rash. Those who believe they may have been exposed should contact their healthcare provider.

For more information, residents can call SCPHD at (208) 737-1138.