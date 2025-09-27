Dept of Agriculture to close portion of Snake River for Quagga treatment in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Starting on Monday, a portion of the Snake River in Twin Falls will be closed as crews with the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) use Natrix, a copper-based agent, to kill invasive quagga mussels.

From September 29 to October 10, the river will be off limits to the public between Hansen Bridge and Pillar Falls.

"Natrix will be applied at 1 part per million over a 200 hour period, which is below EPA drinking water standards." - Idaho State Department of Agriculture

The Natrix treatments will focus on a 3.5-mile stretch of the Snake River from Sageview to Shoshone Falls.

Last year, similar treatments resulted in a 51% decrease of quagga muscles in the targeted areas.

As Idaho News 6 previously reported, Natrix is toxic for fish, and during the treatments in 2024, officials disclosed that sturgeon, carp, and sucker fish were significantly impacted.

Through repeated Natrix treatments, ISDA hopes to fully eradicate quagga muscles from the Snake River system.

ALSO READ | Clean, Drain, Dry - ISDA opens watercraft inspections stations across the state