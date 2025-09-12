ISDA releases new test results showing Quagga Mussel footprint reduced by 51%

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The battle against Quagga Mussels in the Snake River continues, with state agricultural officials reporting progress, though there is still much work to be done.

ISDA announces 51% reduction in Quagga Mussel infestation footprint—

As the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) plans its next steps toward completely eradicating this invasive species, Director Chanel Tewalt emphasized, “I don't want people to leave with the impression that ISDA is waiving the victory flag because we're not.”

Recent tests show no signs of Quagga Mussels in the section of the Snake River from below Shoshone Falls to the Centennial Waterfront.

However, areas upstream from Shoshone Falls to the Twin Falls Dam still show signs of infestation.

“We have achieved a 50% reduction in the footprint impacted by Quagga Mussels in the Snake River,” Tewalt stated.

First detected in 2023, ISDA had hoped for 100% eradication by this point, but eradicating an invasive species is a challenging endeavor, and establishing a definitive timeline is impossible.

Nevertheless, Tewalt points out that small victories matter: “A 50% reduction in this species is significant. Frankly, we don't know of any other examples across the nation where we've seen such a level of decrease in quagga mussel management. However, we are laser-focused on eradication.”

The agency's efforts include another round of copper treatment.

“Our active treatment areas will be above the Twin Falls Dam—extending to where the river narrows—and from the Twin Falls Dam down to Shoshone Falls. This is a reduction from the four parts of the river we treated last year,” Tewalt explained.

After the first round of treatment in 2023, water samples collected by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) revealed that the copper-based treatment killed off invertebrate species in the immediate area by as much as 94%.

Although ISDA recognized this outcome as inevitable from the beginning, they were determined that allowing the Quagga Mussels to prevail was not an option.

ISDA is still finalizing the details for the next 10-day round of treatment, which is scheduled for late September or early October.

