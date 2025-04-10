Clean, Drain, Dry: ISDA opens watercraft inspections stations across the state

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — As the Idaho State Department of Agriculture continues its efforts to eradicate the quagga mussel infestation in the Snake River, crews across the state will be checking and cleaning all watercraft entering Idaho. That includes motorized boats, rafts, drift boats, kayaks, and paddleboards.

“Last year, we recorded over 150,000 watercraft inspections statewide,” said Lloyd Knight, Deputy Director of ISDA.

Starting April 1st, anyone transporting a watercraft into Idaho must stop at one of the mandatory watercraft inspection stations set up across the state and at every port of entry.

“We’re doing this to prevent the introduction of aquatic invasive species, specifically quagga and zebra mussels, into Idaho,” Knight explained.

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture indicates that the primary cause of the spread of invasive species, like quagga mussels, is contaminated hulls of watercraft moving from infested waters to clean waters.

“When you see an inspection station, you must stop. We're not trying to be a hassle; we’re trying to protect the state,” said Madi Patterson, an ISDA program specialist.

One of the inspection stations is located along Highway 93, just north of the Idaho-Nevada border. Crews there report seeing about 10 to 15 watercraft a day, and most visitors seem to understand the situation.

Deputy Director Knight expects these numbers to increase as seasonal travelers return from southern waterways, such as the Lower Colorado River, to Idaho and the Pacific Northwest.

In Twin Falls, where the state is actively working to manage the quagga infestation along the Snake River, three inspection stations will be operational: Centennial Park, Twin Falls Power Plant Park, and Shoshone Falls Park.

“We’re trying to keep the problem contained and prevent quagga mussels from potentially spreading across the state,” Patterson stated.

Thanks to collaborative funding from the state and Twin Falls County, the Centennial Park inspection station has undergone significant upgrades.

“In 2024, we were operating on gravel in tight quarters, but we have since expanded and paved the area. This section of the Snake River, from Twin Falls to the Broken Bridge, is our affected area, and we require an entry inspection for all watercraft that enter this section. All watercraft exiting this section must undergo decontamination,” Patterson explained.

While the state continues its fight against quagga mussels, officials encourage the public to do their part.

“We urge everyone to follow state law and best practices: clean, drain, and dry your watercraft when moving from one waterbody to another,” said Knight.

If someone is caught bypassing an inspection station, law enforcement will be notified. Once located, those individuals must return to their port of entry for inspection and may face fines.

