West Ada School District Board approves adding armed staff on school campuses

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Thursday at 6 p.m., the West Ada School District Board convened to decide whether to have armed staff, otherwise known as "campus sentinels," on school campuses throughout the district.

After a presentation and no public comment, the board unanimously approved the measure.

WATCH: West Ada School District approves adding armed staff, otherwise known as "Campus Sentinels," to school campuses

West Ada School District Board approves "campus sentinels"

The armed staff, who are separate from police-administered Student Resource Officers, will be allowed to carry firearms at schools. They'd also be equipped with "wearable alert technology" that would allow them to immediately alert authorities to school emergencies.

The armed staff will consist of former law enforcement officers or individuals who have been certified in Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST).

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: West Ada School District considers armed sentinels for campus safety in first public reading