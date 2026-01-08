Emmett School District adds second school resource officer through state grants

EMMETT, Idaho — Emmett School District will now have two school resource officers after receiving state funding. The district's two school resource officers are each funded through two separate three-year state grants from the Idaho Department of Education.

"So two officers, obviously, is a great thing because it gives you more time in one place rather than spending all your time spread around the district," Anthony Nunez said.

Officer Nunez is in his second year as the high school's SRO, bringing a background in law enforcement, youth coaching, and ministry to his role on campus. Nunez has been a law enforcement officer for 16 years, starting with the Orange County Sheriff's Department in Southern California and then working for Ada County Sheriff's for two years.

"This is by far the most rewarding spot I've ever worked as an SRO. I love it," Nunez said.

His motivation for becoming an SRO stems from his desire to help young people.

"I've always had a heart for kids to be there for them," Nunez said. "And so I always wanted to be a part of, a part of helping them, protecting them from the pitfalls in life."

"There's a lot of things that come at them, physically, you know, online bullying, all of it, drugs, and so I really wanted to just be able to make a positive impact on them and be there for them," Nunez said.

Keith Burrell / Idaho News 6

Nunez said his job is not to get kids in trouble, but to help keep them out of it.

Students have responded positively to having dedicated officers on campus. Drake Bettis, a senior at Emmett High School, has built a strong relationship with Officer Nunez.

"If I struggle with something, I run to him about it," Bettis said."It's a lot safer knowing that there's always someone to lean on at the school instead of having to deal with it yourself."

Bettis says the initial adjustment to having an SRO on campus was different, but the relationship has grown over time.

"I didn't know how to walk around the school knowing that there was a cop in the room, but honestly, it's kind of cool now," Bettis said.

The presence of an SRO has also improved safety and behavior around campus, including in the parking lot.

"Honestly, the parking lot was reckless... rowdy," Bettis said. "We used to spin our trucks out there like every day, and now that he's out there and stuff, it's kind of calmed down, you know, everyone's a lot safer."

For parents and students who may not understand the importance of having an SRO, Bettis offers his perspective.

"Honestly, for all the parents out there, I just would hope that they'd know that having an SRO around the school it, it's, it's a lot safer for the kids," Bettis said.

Last year, Nunez covered the entire district on his own, which was challenging.

"It was, it was really busy. The middle school was probably the busiest, and so I spent a lot of time there. Since Tom has been there, it's been amazing because it's calmed down having a full-time officer there," Nunez said. "It's given me time to focus here, and my other school, and it's just, it's been beneficial for everyone."

Now, Officer Tom Armstrong is assigned full-time to Emmett Middle School in his first year of the three-year grant.

Armstrong started his law enforcement career in 2012 at the state prison, before working patrol duty in Gem County for 10 to 12 years.

Keith Burrell / Idaho News 6

Armstrong wants the community to know that they're not there to intimidate, but to help.

He noticed improved relationships with students since having a dedicated presence at the middle school.

"The approachability is just... it's increased a lot," Armstrong said.

Nunez says the positive relationships have a ripple effect throughout the school community.

"When they see that you care, and that's your motivation, I think it has a real positive impact throughout the school because the students communicate, they talk to each other," Nunez said.

District officials say the SROs have been invaluable at their schools, but they will need to think about how to continue funding for these vital positions after the three-year grants are completed.