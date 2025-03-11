West Ada School District moving forward with new elementary school in Star

STAR, Idaho — The West Ada School District Board of Trustees has approved plans to move forward with the construction of a new elementary school in Star to help meet the demands of a growing population.

The new elementary school would have a capacity of 700 students, with the ability to expand in the future. The plan for the school was designed with cost-cutting measures in mind — including using cheaper building materials such as metal siding and limiting built-in cabinets inside the school to maximize floor space.

Additionally, the school would be built on land already owned by the district.

"While prices are high, we have worked diligently with the architects and construction managers to, I think, design a school that works very well, all while being fiscally responsible," said Dr. David Reinhart, chief operations officer with the West Ada School District. The project is estimated to cost around $22 million.

If the project remains on schedule, construction will begin on the new school in June and is estimated to be completed by July 2026.