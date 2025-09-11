50 young golfers learn from a PGA Tour pro during free clinic in Star

STAR, Idaho — Fifty members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County traded their classrooms for a different kind of lesson Tuesday, stepping off buses at River Birch Golf Course for a rare opportunity to learn from a PGA Tour professional.

Waiting for them was two-time PGA Tour winner Troy Merritt, along with the Boise State men's and women's golf teams, for a free clinic aimed at making golf more affordable and accessible to young people.

The "Golf with Us" clinic is part of a national Bank of America program designed to introduce the sport to children who might not otherwise have access to golf instruction or facilities.

See young golfers take their first swings during a free clinic at River Birch Golf Course in Star

Young golfers learn from PGA pro during free clinic in Star

"Bank of America is really excited to be here for youth on course with our friends at Boys and Girls Clubs and First Tee and bringing kids together to learn how to play golf," said Sarah Desautel from Bank of America.

The young participants rotated through various stations to practice different aspects of the game, including chipping, putting, driving, and even foot golf, while learning valuable life lessons beyond the technical skills.

For Merritt, the clinic represented something much more meaningful than just teaching golf fundamentals.

"I don't care if they can't hit the ball, or if they hit the ball better than me. That really doesn't matter. It's just getting the kids out, trying to instill a love for the game, or at least try to find a spark, and if you can see some smiles, hear some laughter— that's really what it's all about," Merritt said.

The professional golfer emphasized that the clinic's true value lies in the character-building aspects of the sport rather than technical proficiency.

"It'll be mostly about character building and integrity and honesty and the lessons that you get out of it, not so much hitting good golf shots. I mean, we're here to have fun," Merritt said.

The event represents part of a broader effort to grow the game of golf while providing young people with valuable life skills that extend far beyond the course.

Organizers hope the clinic could serve as a gateway to lifelong participation in golf for the next generation of Idaho players, potentially opening doors both on and off the course for participants who might not have had previous exposure to the sport.

ALSO READ | Boise’s electric future on display at $12 million Warm Springs Golf Course clubhouse