Boise’s electric future on display at $12 million Warm Springs Golf Course clubhouse

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Just over a month after its grand opening, the Warm Springs Golf Course's new $12 million facility is drawing praise from golfers and city officials alike for its groundbreaking all-electric design.

The facility represents a significant upgrade from the previous clubhouse, featuring modern amenities and expanded food options. But what sets it apart is its commitment to sustainability; everything runs on electricity.

"From the kitchen utensils that we utilize to cook food, all the way down to the golf carts," Doug Holloway, director of parks and recreation, said. "We also bought a new beverage cart that's all electric and also a range picker to pick up range balls."

The facility includes 60 fully electric golf carts and design features specifically aimed at reducing energy consumption. For golfers like Sean Jones, who has been playing at Warm Springs for two decades, the upgrades represent a significant improvement.

"Everything about the new clubhouse is a lot nicer than what we've had before," Jones said."The new carts are awesome. Electricity is nice, the GPS is also super cool."

The project aligns with the City of Boise's Energy Future initiative, which aims to achieve 100% clean electricity for the entire community by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2050. City officials said the facility was designed with sustainability as a core principle.

"It's a very low water usage building as well, so it's just much better for our environment in the end," Sarah Schafer, senior project manager, said.

Holloway emphasized that building from the ground up allowed the city to maximize energy efficiency.

"When you're starting from scratch with a brand new building, that's the way we want to build that building as energy efficient as possible and also as carbon neutral as possible," Holloway said.

The golf course project is part of a larger citywide push toward electrification. Boise has been adding fully electric trash trucks and buses to its fleet as part of its sustainability efforts.

City officials expect the clubhouse will demonstrate just how energy-efficient modern electric facilities can be.

"It really turned out the way we wanted it to turn out," Holloway said.

