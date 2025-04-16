Conservative talk show host Charlie Kirk attracts sizeable crowd at Boise State

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, conservative talk show host Charlie Kirk gathered his fans and opponents at Boise State University for a unique event that sought to engage different opinions. While the event felt like a rock concert, it was anything but.

Walking onto the stage, Kirk was greeted by cheers and some boos.

At one point, Kirk and a young woman went back and forth about gender identity when she asked him this. “Have you studied anthropology?"

He responded, "You mean, do I know what a human is?"

To which she replied, "No, no, no, I’m asking— have you studied anthropology?

"No, I haven’t been to college actually," he replied.

"That’s OK, that’s OK," she said in return.

HELLO BOISE STATE 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



Another amazing stop on our college campus tour. It never gets old.



Gen Z is rising.🔥 pic.twitter.com/9TAut0ZyT1 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 15, 2025

Kirk encourages people who disagree with him to go to the front of the line.

It’s a format that works for Kirk to get his conservative message to land with people with different world views.

I asked former MAGA supporter Pam Hemphill, who was arrested on January 6th in Washington, why she thinks Kirk is a good propagandist, especially for young people. “Well, it’s disinformation, we know that right now. They don’t give them the facts.”

RELATED: DOGE protest met with counter-protest at Meridian's Tesla dealership Saturday



And it wasn't just students in attendance. An older man showed up in full support of Kirk and his message. I asked him why? “You’re out here supporting Charlie Kirk, why?

He replied, "I believe in his principles; I believe in Christian principles, and he supports that.”



That was not the case with a Boise State University student who hoped he would get a chance to challenge Kirk at the microphone. “I’d like to talk to him about why he thinks college is a scam. I’ve heard him say that before, I’d like to talk to him about that, maybe religion and economics as well,” said the student.



Whether you agree with him or not, Kirk has struck a chord with college students across the country. He will appear next at Washington State University in Pullman on April 17.