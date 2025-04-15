Today In Your Neighborhood: Charlie Kirk at BSU and another day of Centennial celebration

BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

CHARLIE KIRK ON CAMPUS Later today, conservative pundit Charlie Kirk will be on the Boise State campus as part of his "The American Comeback Tour". Kirk will be engaging with students that show up to debate what he calls "conventional narratives promoted by leftist academia". A counter-protest is expected from Idaho 50501, who have staged a number of protests against the Trump administration this year.



PRE-SCHOOL ZOO Later this morning, Zoo Boise hosting another Pre-School Zoo day. This is a fun program where each week a different animal is featured with multi-sensory activities to help kids learn about these amazing creatures. Registration is required and a limit of two children enrolled per adult with all kids needing to be at least 3 years old.



BOISE DEPOT CENTENNIAL DAY 3 And another day of Centennial celebration at the Boise Depot today. The Depot officially turns 100 years old tomorrow, but today entertainment, art and history will be on display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mayor Lauren McLean will also be in attendance to join a live podcast taping with City Cast Boise discussing transportation in the City of Trees and the possibility of a passenger rail in the future.



