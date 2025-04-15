Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Charlie Kirk at BSU and another day of Centennial celebration

Conservative pundit Charlie Kirk will be at Boise State today, Zoo Boise hosts Pre-School Zoo and it's the penultimate day of celebration for the Boise Depot's Centennial. Just a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood.
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • CHARLIE KIRK ON CAMPUS

    • Later today, conservative pundit Charlie Kirk will be on the Boise State campus as part of his "The American Comeback Tour".
    • Kirk will be engaging with students that show up to debate what he calls "conventional narratives promoted by leftist academia".
    • A counter-protest is expected from Idaho 50501, who have staged a number of protests against the Trump administration this year.

  • PRE-SCHOOL ZOO

    • Later this morning, Zoo Boise hosting another Pre-School Zoo day.
    • This is a fun program where each week a different animal is featured with multi-sensory activities to help kids learn about these amazing creatures.
    • Registration is required and a limit of two children enrolled per adult with all kids needing to be at least 3 years old.

  • BOISE DEPOT CENTENNIAL DAY 3

    • And another day of Centennial celebration at the Boise Depot today.
    • The Depot officially turns 100 years old tomorrow, but today entertainment, art and history will be on display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Mayor Lauren McLean will also be in attendance to join a live podcast taping with City Cast Boise discussing transportation in the City of Trees and the possibility of a passenger rail in the future.
