Today In Your Neighborhood: Charlie Kirk at BSU and another day of Centennial celebration

BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
CHARLIE KIRK ON CAMPUS
- Later today, conservative pundit Charlie Kirk will be on the Boise State campus as part of his "The American Comeback Tour".
- Kirk will be engaging with students that show up to debate what he calls "conventional narratives promoted by leftist academia".
- A counter-protest is expected from Idaho 50501, who have staged a number of protests against the Trump administration this year.
PRE-SCHOOL ZOO
- Later this morning, Zoo Boise hosting another Pre-School Zoo day.
- This is a fun program where each week a different animal is featured with multi-sensory activities to help kids learn about these amazing creatures.
- Registration is required and a limit of two children enrolled per adult with all kids needing to be at least 3 years old.
BOISE DEPOT CENTENNIAL DAY 3
- And another day of Centennial celebration at the Boise Depot today.
- The Depot officially turns 100 years old tomorrow, but today entertainment, art and history will be on display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Mayor Lauren McLean will also be in attendance to join a live podcast taping with City Cast Boise discussing transportation in the City of Trees and the possibility of a passenger rail in the future.