'This is a sad day': Idaho woman involved in Capitol riot expresses dismay over Trump's pardon

Pamela Hemphill, an Idaho woman who participated in the January 6 Capitol riots in 2021, was pardoned on Monday by President Trump.
Hemphill had served two months in prison for her involvement in the riots and has expressed regret for her actions.
"I broke the law. I pleaded guilty because I was guilty," Hemphill said, acknowledging her role in the events. "I'm still in shock. I'm not surprised because Trump is sending a message to the DOJ that the lie he had been putting out there, that the DOJ was weaponized against him and the J-Sixers, which we know is not true. The ramifications of this is going to be horrifying."
Hemphill also praised the heroism of Capitol Police officers, stating, "They were doing all they could that day to save everyone, even me... I wasn't breathing, but the Capitol Police officers took time to help me."