BOISE, Idaho — Four Timberline High School students disciplined over a private Snapchat group chat are now suing, claiming school leaders violated their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

The lawsuit, filed by students identified as John Doe #1 through 4, stems from the private Snapchat group chat that sparked a petition and student walkout demanding accountability.

The four students acknowledge the private chat included vulgar and violent messages, but argue the messages were not true threats, were made off campus and were never intended to reach the female student being discussed.

WATCH: Law professor weighs in on Timberline students’ constitutional rights lawsuit

Law professor weighs in on Timberline students’ constitutional rights lawsuit

Richard Seamon, a University of Idaho law professor who practices and teaches constitutional law, said the case raises significant questions about the limits of school authority over student speech.

"There's no question that the First Amendment protects the right of students, including when they engage in off-campus speech," Seamon said. "Although schools have a great deal of control over what students say while they're on campus, the school's power is diminished when it comes to off-campus behavior."

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The lawsuit says the four students missed a combined 17 school days through suspension. The plaintiffs claim they were not given a fair chance to defend themselves before being disciplined and were then recommended to be moved out of Timberline or attend online school. That is the basis of their Fourteenth Amendment due-process claim.

"The question is really whether there was an overreaction and whether the plaintiffs got a chance to explain themselves and give their side of the story before they were suspended," Seamon said.

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The messages prompted widespread concern at Timberline. An online petition was signed by thousands, dozens of students staged a walkout demanding accountability and the district canceled the homecoming football game for safety reasons.

Seamon said that community impact could work in the school district's favor.

"It did cause really a huge disruption, caused a lot of people to be quite upset and scared," Seamon said. "This impact on the community is really the strongest argument that the school officials have for saying we needed to do something."

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The plaintiffs are asking the court to remove disciplinary actions from their records and award them money for the harm they say they suffered. The Boise School District said it expects to file a response in federal court soon.

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