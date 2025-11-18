Former Boise special ed teacher files tort claim while facing charge for failing to report suspected abuse

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — A former Boise special education teacher has filed a tort claim against the Boise School District, alleging retaliation and violations of her rights connected to the mandatory reporting case involving assistant teacher Gavin Snow, who died by suicide in January while being taken into police custody.

WATCH: A tort claim, a criminal case, and questions over mandatory reporting in Boise schools.

Former Boise special ed teacher files tort claim while facing charge for failing to report abuse

In the tort claim obtained by Idaho News 6, former Valley View Elementary Special Education teacher Marianne Baker alleges the district retaliated against her after she reported concerns about Snow on Jan. 7, 2025.

Baker says she was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 21 without explanation, and later resigned on May 13, alleging the district did not hold a hearing, communicate concerns to her, or provide due process. She is seeking more than $1 million in damages for what she describes as wrongful termination, retaliation and emotional distress.

At the same time the tort claim was filed, Baker is facing a criminal case. According to a complaint filed in Ada County, she is charged with “Child Protection: Failure to Report Abuse or Neglect,” a misdemeanor. Prosecutors accuse Baker of failing to report within 24 hours what they describe as inappropriate interactions between Snow and two young students in a school restroom between Nov. 18 and Dec. 20, 2024.

According to court records, Baker has a trial scheduled for Jan. 5.

In a written statement, the Boise School District said in part:

“The District denies any allegation asserting that Ms. Baker was denied due process. The District also denies any allegation that Ms. Baker was terminated from her employment.

… the district does not waive–and expressly preserves–all rights, defenses, and objections related to service, timeliness, or sufficiency of any tort claim.”

The tort claim lists multiple district administrators and describes the alleged retaliation as ongoing.

