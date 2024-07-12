Valley Regional Transit awarded $16 million for electric buses, charging infrastructure

BOISE, Idaho — More electric buses are on their way to the Valley Regional Transit fleet after the agency was awarded a $16 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration on Friday, July 12.

The funding is planned to go towards the proposed Towne Square Mall Transit Center Electrification and Rehabilitation Project, which aims to enhance public transport in the Treasure Valley through:



Fleet Modernization : VRT will acquire up to six new battery electric buses equipped with VRT’s new onboard infotainment systems, providing a more comfortable, reliable, and environmentally friendly experience for passengers. VRT currently has 12 electric buses in its fleet, with 11 additional electric buses expected to arrive over the next two years. After this grant is fully utilized, the Ada County bus fleet will be more than halfway toward VRT’s goal of 100% electric bus fleet in Ada County by 2030.

Infrastructure Improvements : The grant will enable VRT to update passenger and operator amenities at the Towne Square Mall Transit Center, which is a crucial hub for VRT's bus network providing a central transfer location for buses traveling throughout the valley. Improvements will include an updated passenger waiting area, additional bus bays, solar panels, on-site electric bus charging, public restrooms, dedicated space for bus operators, and enhanced security.

Locally Powered Transit: The grant will further VRT's goal of transitioning to a more sustainable electric bus fleet with the opportunity to explore on-route charging systems using innovative, low-cost battery storage solutions. This grant will also support the local economy by expanding the electric vehicle and charging infrastructure workforce and utilizing locally generated, renewable energy from Idaho Power.

“This grant will allow VRT and our partners to make much-needed investments to a crucial transportation center and support efforts to bring innovative strategies to the region,” said VRT’s CEO, Elaine Clegg. “Competitive federal grants continue to be an essential part of our funding strategy as we work toward a more sustainable transit system, and we are thrilled with this award.”

VRT competed against 476 other projects across the nation for the grant and was one of 117 selected.

“I'm so grateful for VRT's partnership and vision for improving access to transit in our community, and the Administration's help in rapidly advancing it,” said Mayor Lauren McLean of Boise. “This grant makes possible a critical jump forward in improving one of our key transit hubs, improving bus access and keeping our air clean with quiet zero emission electric buses.”

VRT introduced electric buses into its fleet in 2021, and with this year's grant the agency will continue to increase its electric buses, enhance existing charges at maintenance yards, and install new charging depots along bus routes.