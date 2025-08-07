Boise-based Micron gets national attention for its efforts to recruit non-traditional technicians

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — As Micron works diligently to complete its state-of-the-art, multi-billion-dollar fabrication plants, the semiconductor manufacturing company is attracting national attention for its innovative approach to building the workforce of tomorrow.

For many future employees, their journey will begin with a humble apprenticeship.

The stakes at Micron are monumental, representing billions of dollars in investment toward America’s competitiveness in global chip manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

Micron apprenticeship program success

“It is incredibly important to this country and the world that cutting-edge semiconductor tech be produced in this country. And in my mind, produced right here in Boise, Idaho,” said Idaho Governor Brad Little, emphasizing the critical role of local manufacturing facilities.

Joining him in that sentiment, U.S. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer added, "The governor is correct; we’re counting on you. The president is counting on you.”

Her remarks were directed to the inaugural group of apprentices who are preparing to secure their future through training at Micron.

Micron is a company steeped in a legacy of leadership that started on the manufacturing floor.

The late Steve Appleton, who served as the company's CEO through the 90s, worked as a wafer fab manager and production manager before being promoted to executive roles.

His example helped build a culture where high-level executives often begin their careers in operations.

“I started my career on the manufacturing floor because when you learn to work on the floor, you understand how manufacturing can be optimized and how every single part of the process is important,” stated Manish Bhatia, VP of Global Operations.

To support growing manufacturing in the United States, Governor Little has introduced an apprenticeship program in Idaho named LAUNCH, designed to provide young Americans with an alternative pathway to well-paying careers outside of a traditional college education.

To date, Micron has successfully trained 46 apprentices, with 5 alumni stepping up as technicians responsible for maintaining the equipment that will one day populate these expansive facilities. They earn while they learn, paving the way for many more to follow in their footsteps.

