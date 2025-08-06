Micron's paid apprenticeship program graduates first cohort of technicians

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Graduates from Micron's inaugural Registered Apprenticeship Program received their certificates at the company's Boise headquarters, officially advancing to technician roles after 18 months of training.

The program, which provides full-time pay and covers college tuition, launched in 2022 and currently has 41 apprentices in training.

"It is so rewarding," said April Arnzen, Micron's chief people officer and president of Micron Education. "And the first class they're taking a risk, it's a brand new program. And this first cohort is very special because they really helped co-create this program."

One of the first graduates, Olivia Zierenberg, took a chance on the program at just 18 years old.

"My parents actually work here, so they were like 'it's a great company, good to get your foot in the door.' So I actually just decided to apply…and now I'm full time, and I'm 20," said Zierenberg.

She balanced full-time training with college courses at the College of Western Idaho (CWI) during the 18-month program.

"It's an incredible commitment. They're doing their studies, they're doing their work," said Arnzen. "But in the end, they have a job waiting for them."

Zierenberg plans to attend Boise State University this fall to study applied science while working full time at Micron.

"I'm hoping to get some sort of leadership role in the future," said Zierenberg.

As Micron welcomed a new group of 22 apprentices, Zierenberg offered advice for those beginning their journey.

"It's going to take a lot of grit. No one is qualified until they are there. As much as school can teach, it's never going to teach you as much as the actual on-the-job experience," said Zierenberg.

The program is open to anyone with a high school diploma or GED.

