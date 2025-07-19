Rexburg man found guilty of multiple wildlife crimes

REXBURG, Idaho — After an extensive investigation by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG), 46-year-old Nathan Archibald of Rexburg was found guilty of multiple wildlife crimes, according to the department's website.

Their investigation began in late 2023, when conservation officers were informed that a trophy-class mule deer buck had been illegally shot, hidden, and left.

Officers approached Archibald the next day when he came back to claim the animal, and he then admitted to killing the buck just the night before.

This initial incident led investigators to discover additional illegal activities committed by Archibald in the years prior.

Authorities officially served the Rexburg man a search warrant on February 24, 2025, and found other incriminating information that supported their case.

IDFG Officers filed charges against Archibald, including six felonies and 14 misdemeanors occurring between December 2021 and December 2023.

Throughout all crimes committed, seven white-tailed deer and one mule deer were harmed and/or possessed unlawfully.

Officials arrested him in October 2024, and he was released on bond the following day.

At his sentencing hearing, Archibald accepted a plea deal from the Madison County Prosecutor, pleading guilty to one felony count of unlawful killing, possessing, or wasting of wildlife. In exchange, 13 additional charges were dropped, and a restitution hearing will be held for the remaining deer.

Eventually, Nathan Archibald received reduced penalties including 60 days in jail, $7,000 in civil penalties and a revocation of his hunting license to last for 10 years.

“Our three lead investigators spent over 300 hours following up on leads and putting together a rock-solid case," said Regional Conservation Officer Barry Cummings.

"Idaho’s wildlife belongs to everyone and is a limited resource. We work hard, every day, to hold to account those individuals who would steal that resource from our citizens.”