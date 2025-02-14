Idaho Fish and Game seeks public input on big game hunting season management

BURLEY, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is hosting open houses across the state to present and discuss plans for the upcoming big game hunting season.

The open houses aim to gather feedback from hunters on proposed management plans for various species, including Mule Deer, White Tail Deer, Elk, Pronghorn, Black Bears, Mountain Lions, and Wolves.

"We’re doing big game season setting, that covers Mule Deer/White Tail Deer, Elk, Pronghorn, Black Bears, Mountain Lions, and Wolves," said Mike McDonald, Regional Wildlife Manager.

In the Magic Valley region, the focus is on managing elk populations to reduce conflicts with agriculture. "We’re a large region that has a lot of irrigated agriculture, and sometimes elk and agriculture aren’t always compatible," explained McDonald.

Dario Alvarez, a resident of Rupert, expressed concerns about a proposed yearlong mountain lion hunting season, fearing it could negatively impact conservation efforts.

"For instance, there are going to be people that will see a lion, and you can't gauge a lion by how big he is by looking through a scope," Alvarez said.

Idaho Fish and Game encourages the public to review the proposed management plans available on their website, emphasizing that these are proposals subject to change based on public input.

For more information on the proposed plans, or if you would like to comment, Click Here.