BOISE, Idaho — With Election Day approaching, political signs are filling front yards across Boise's North End, where neighbors are making their differing opinions known on Proposition 1, a citizen-led ballot measure that would change Idaho's abortion laws.

Along Harrison Boulevard, signs supporting and opposing the measure are hard to miss. But behind those signs are residents with different perspectives on what the proposed changes would mean for Idaho.

Proposition 1 would establish a right to abortion before fetal viability and allow abortions after that point in cases of medical emergency, including serious threats to a pregnant woman's health.

WATCH: Boise neighbors speak out as Proposition 1 signs line North End streets

Neighbor to neighbor, Proposition 1 sparks differing opinions

For Theresa Willerup, the number of signs supporting the measure in her neighborhood motivated her to put up a sign opposing it.

"This year I felt like I had to speak up for whatever reason," Willerup said. "Normally I don't. I don't get involved politically."

Willerup said her decision to display the signs quickly attracted unwanted attention.

She recalled an encounter in which people shouted profanities toward her home. Later that evening, she said, her signs disappeared.

"And then later that night we were watching a movie and a car pulls up and I hear a commotion and a lot more profanities and then they drive off and my signs were gone," Willerup said.

Willerup said two signs were stolen from her property. A friend provided a replacement, which she now moves closer to her house at night to prevent it from being taken.

Beyond the signs, Willerup said she has concerns about the language of Proposition 1 and believes the measure goes too far in changing Idaho's current abortion restrictions.

RELATED | Idaho Supreme Court approves state's revised Prop 1 ballot language

"I don't deny that there aren't issues with the current law, but let's take those to our government and let's talk about them and let's enhance our current law," she said. "Prop 1 just goes way too far."

She encouraged voters to read the ballot measure carefully and consider how it would change existing law before casting their ballots.

Elsewhere in the North End, Mary Highley has a different perspective.

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Highley said she has already voted in favor of Proposition 1, submitting her ballot by mail.

"Because I don't believe politicians have the right to dictate what women do, and you don't know what you might do," Highley said.

For Highley, the issue centers on personal freedom and who should have the final say over decisions involving pregnancy.

"I just don't think it's anybody else's business what somebody does with their body," she said.

Highley said she has noticed that many of the political signs in her neighborhood support Proposition 1, although she has also seen signs opposing it.

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Despite the differing opinions, Highley said she respects her neighbors' right to disagree.

"I'm not confrontational," she said. "They're entitled to their opinion just like I'm entitled to mine."

As Election Day approaches, the competing signs along Harrison Boulevard offer a visible reminder of the different perspectives surrounding one of Idaho's ballot measures.

To learn more about the state's upcoming elections, visit out Idaho Voter Election Guide.