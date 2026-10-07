Idaho governor candidates weigh in on immigration, Prop 1 and more

IDAHO — Two candidates for Idaho governor fielded questions from voters on immigration, nuclear waste, reproductive health care and several ballot measures during a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Idaho.

Democratic candidate Terri Pickens and independent candidate John Stegner participated in the forum. Republican incumbent Gov. Brad Little was invited but did not attend.

Idaho News 6 reached out to Little’s office to ask why he did not participate but did not receive a response as of publication.

Questions submitted by audience members covered a wide range of issues facing the state, including Idaho’s role in federal immigration enforcement.

WATCH: Governor candidates tackle immigration, Prop 1 and nuclear waste at Idaho forum

Idaho governor candidates weigh in on immigration, Prop 1 and moreTwo candidates for Idaho governor answered voter questions on immigration, nuclear waste, reproductive health care and ballot measures at a forum that Gov. Brad Little did not attend.

Both Pickens and Stegner said they would not have entered into Idaho’s agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Pickens questioned using state and local resources to assist the federal agency, pointing to financial pressures facing local law enforcement.

“We have county sheriffs who are struggling every single month to make their budgets stretch and stretch,” Pickens said.

Stegner also said Idaho should support expanding seasonal work visas, arguing that industries including dairies and ranches need access to those workers.

“I think we should be supportive of increasing the seasonal visas,” Stegner said.

The candidates were also asked about nuclear waste and proposals that could give Idaho a larger role in the nation’s nuclear fuel cycle.

Both raised concerns about the issue and referenced the 1995 Idaho Settlement Agreement, which established requirements surrounding nuclear waste in the state.

Stegner questioned whether the federal government would meet existing commitments to remove waste from Idaho.

“They say there's no likelihood that the waste that has been agreed upon to be taken by the Department of Energy by 2035” will be removed as previously agreed, Stegner said.

Pickens focused on potential impacts to the Eastern Snake River Plain Aquifer, calling it “the lifeblood of this state.”

With Election Day approaching, the candidates were also asked about measures Idaho voters will see on the ballot.

Both Pickens and Stegner said they support Proposition 1, a citizen-led initiative concerning abortion and reproductive health care in Idaho.

“We have women in this state who cannot access medical care even if they want a healthy pregnancy,” Pickens said while explaining her support for the measure.

Stegner said that if Proposition 1 passes, he would oppose attempts by the Legislature to reverse it.

“I would veto any effort by the Legislature to try to undo Proposition One should it pass,” Stegner said.

The forum also included questions about Medicaid expansion, rural health care, Christian nationalism, education vouchers and other ballot measures.