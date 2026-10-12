Idaho Voter Election Guide: November 2026

IDAHO — The November 2026 election is rapidly approaching. Idaho News 6's voter guide has all the information voters will need, including when, where, and how to vote.

On election night, the latest results can be viewed here.

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT?

The November 2026 election features a variety of local races and ballot measures across Idaho, including city council and mayoral contests, school board elections, levies, bonds, and other district issues that will directly impact local communities. Election ballots vary depending on where you live.

Voters may see races for state, city, school, fire, cemetery, recreation, and other special districts, along with funding measures for schools, public safety, parks, and local services. Idaho News 6 reporters have been covering the issues, candidates, and ballot questions shaping communities across the state to help voters make informed decisions before Election Day.

You can view a sample ballot to learn exactly what races are in your area.

HOW DO I REGISTER TO VOTE?

The deadline to register to vote online is Friday, Oct. 23, but anyone who hasn't registered by then can still register on-site at the polls on election day — just be sure to bring all necessary documents. Any U.S. citizen over the age of 18 who has lived in Idaho for 30+ days is eligible to register.

Anyone registering to vote in Idaho will need one of the following photo identifications: a current Idaho driver’s license, U.S. passport, tribal identification card, Idaho government-issued identification card, or a concealed weapons license issued by a county sheriff in Idaho.

Voters will also need proof of residence, which can be any of the above photo IDs with the correct current residential address, a current proof of insurance, a deed of trust, a lease or rental agreement, and more.

Registering to vote doesn't need to be done every election cycle. If you voted in the last election, and none of your personal information has changed, you should already be registered for the November election.

You can check your registration status and view a sample ballot for your area here.

voteidaho.gov

WHERE DO I VOTE?

Idaho residents are assigned a specific polling location based on their physical address. Voters can find their designated polling location at voteidaho.gov/casting-your-ballot. All polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.



CAN I VOTE EARLY?

Some counties in Idaho offer early in-person voting, typically beginning two weeks before an upcoming election — check with your county elections office for details on dates, times, and locations.

HOW DO I ABSENTEE VOTE?

Absentee voting lets voters cast their ballot, whether they are out of town on Election Day or prefer to vote from the comfort of their home.

Any registered voter in Idaho may request an absentee ballot to be mailed to their address. All absentee ballots need to be returned prior to the polls closing on election night.