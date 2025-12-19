Mayor McLean announces 20 mph default speed limit citywide

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that the default speed limit within Boise city limits is now 20 miles per hour.

In a post on Facebook, Mayor McLean said the reduced city-wide speed limit is the first step in addressing "safety for all road users – both those on foot and on wheels."

RELATED | Boise North End speed limits to drop following 8-year-old's tragic death

In addition to the city-wide speed limit change, a Slow Zone Pilot Program managed by the Ada County Highway District (ACHD) will drop speed limits to 20mph on "all roads inside the perimeter of Fourth Street to 28th and from State Street to Hill Road." The area in question encompasses the majority of what is known as Boise's historic North End.

Motorists will also see new signage and flags at all marked crossings on Harrison Blvd, where an 8-year-old child was tragically killed in a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident on Nov. 11.

The Mayor says that city and transportation officials will continue to evaluate the Slow Zone Pilot Program to see how the lower speed limits and enhanced signage affect traffic accidents in the coming year.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.