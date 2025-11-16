"Heartache": North End community holds a candlelight vigil in honor of 8-year-old Mora Gerety

BOISE, Idaho — Tragedy struck on this past Tuesday when eight-year-old Mora Gerety died after being hit by a truck while attempting to cross Harrison Boulevard.

It's a loss that has been felt throughout the community, and on Saturday night, dozens of people gathered at the site of the accident to show their support for Mora's family.

The community holds a candlelight vigil in honor of Mora Gerety

"My son is actually the principal at Washington Elementary and it just broke my heart because his heart is broken for the family," said Maggie. "He said Mora was just adorable, she was shy, and she was very sweet."

Earlier in the evening, the family held their own candlelight vigil and ceremony where people walked across the intersection where Mora was hit by the truck. Boise Police shut down Harrison Boulevard, neighbors added flowers to a growing memorial, and people wrote heartfelt messages in chalk on the sidewalk.

Family, friends, and classmates walked to a nearby park where they made bracelets in honor of Mora. At 7:00 p.m., the community came out for the candlelight vigil.

"I lit a candle for her and the family," said Maggie. "As a mother, I just can’t, I know everybody feels that way, but I just can’t even imagine the heartache."

The Gerety family asks that, instead of flowers, if people want to support the family, they can donate to one of Mora's favorite organizations, TRICA and the Children's School. If you want to donate, you can click on this link.

Police have identified the driver as Elvin Ramos-Caballero, who was taken into ICE custody due to an outstanding federal warrant. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, and no additional charges have been filed.