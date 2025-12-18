From Halloween to Christmas, North End home turns displays into a business

NORTH END BOISE, Idaho — A North End home known for its over-the-top holiday displays is once again drawing crowds — but this year, the decorations are also driving a growing business.

Just weeks after stopping passersby with a massive Titanic-themed Halloween display, the same house has transformed into a full-scale Nightmare Before Christmas installation. The creativity now stretches beyond one yard, lighting up neighboring homes across the North End.

Homeowners Tyler Bush and Michael Mann are now installing elaborate holiday scenes for others, including a towering Abominable Snowman as part of a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer display at a nearby house.

“It’s really fun to create art and then make a living out of it,” Mann said.

The idea grew out of years of building custom props and responding to neighbors who wanted help creating their own holiday displays.

“We now have some repeat clientele, which is great,” Bush and Mann said.

Each home, they said, is treated as a unique visual experience, designed around the architecture and layout of the house itself.

“One of the things I look at is, I look at it as an art installation,” Bush said.

What began as a personal passion project has also strengthened connections within the neighborhood.

“I’ve never met so many neighbors,” Mann said.

Beyond decorating homes, Bush and Mann have also expanded into holiday limo tours, offering rides through decorated neighborhoods in a limousine they purchased and outfitted with lights.