Meet the man behind Boise’s interactive Christmas lights map

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Where are the best Christmas lights in your neighborhood? Well, thanks to a local lover of all things Christmas, finding festive holiday lights around the Treasure Valley has never been easier.

William Higginson is the man behind the Boise Christmas Lights Project.

“Pretty much all my life, I really, really loved Christmas,” said Higginson.

He has embraced the holiday season for decades, and you may even spot him driving around the valley in a car that’s outfitted with more lights than most Christmas trees.

Idaho News 6 William's car covered in Christmas lights.

It all started in 2015 when he set out to find the best Christmas light displays in the area — but at the time, he had to hunt for them on his own.

“There's got to be a better way to do this instead of hopping from one website to the other and doing a bunch of digging — I'm like, let me throw together this map, and I used it just for me at first, and then I shared it on Facebook, and then I shared it a few other places, and it just kind of went viral,” Higginson said.

That’s when BoiseChristmasLights.Org was born. The site now helps guide neighbors to the best “valley lights,” featuring as many as 200 displays from Boise to Eagle — and Kuna to Caldwell.

“It's been a really fun project to be at the helm of,” Higginson said.

The map includes everything from massive public light displays to individual homes that go all out for the holidays — there's even a mobile app.

“It shows all of the homes in the valley that are added to the Christmas Lights map,” he said.

Both the website and the app are free for the public to use, as are most of the featured displays.

“People find it to be a great resource,” Higginson said.

New this year, Higginson is offering limo light tours for an extra-special holiday experience.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.