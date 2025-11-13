Coroner identifies 8-year-old killed in Boise pedestrian crash

BOISE, Idaho — The child who died in the pedestrian vs. vehicle collision that happened on Harrison Boulevard this past Tuesday has been identified as 8-year-old Mora Gerety of Boise.

According to the Ada County Coroner's Office, Mora was pronounced dead at the St. Luke's Boise Medical Center at approximately 6:55 p.m. Her manner of death is listed as an "accident" with the cause of death being "multiple blunt force injuries."

Medical staff performed life-saving measures in the operating room, which were unsuccessful.

RELATED | Neighbors call for change after deadly Harrison Boulevard collision

As Idaho News 6 previously reported, a vehicle collided with Mora at 4:42 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of N. Harrison Blvd and W. Ada St.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody by authorities with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following the incident, after officers with the Boise Police Department discovered that the driver was the subject of a federal warrant issued by ICE.

The Boise Police Department is investigating the incident.