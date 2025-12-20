Boise set to reduce speed limit to 20 mph on streets without posted signs

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, December 20, the Boise City Council unanimously passed a new ordinance making every street in the town without a posted speed limit 20 miles per hour, and the ordinance goes into effect on Sunday.

Many artillery streets in Boise have a posted speed limit, and this new ordinance is aimed at neighborhood streets that don't.

"This is something I hope has a positive impact in addressing speed and traffic incidents in neighborhoods," said Council Member Jimmy Hallyburton in a city council meeting on Tuesday. "Although it is simply a code cleanup, it does have the ability to have a larger impact, and I think it sends a clear message of the city’s willingness to find the right speed limits in neighborhoods that are safe for kids, for families, for people that are walking and biking."

Many major traffic accidents have occurred in the past year, including the death of eight-year-old Mora Gerety on Harrison Boulevard. Following that accident, ACHD put in a pilot program to reduce speeds in the north end to 20 miles per hour. This initiative begins on January 1 and will include Harrison Boulevard.

Back in July, an eight-year-old boy was killed while riding his bike near Whitney Elementary School along the bench. This incident sparked change, and in August, the speed limit for Nez Perce Street was reduced from 30 to 20 miles per hour.

Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent says that this tends to be a controversial topic online, with comments differing on whether this is a beneficial change or just unnecessary.

As for the new ordinance, the City Council thinks the change will make it easier for law enforcement to enforce the 20-mile-per-hour speed limit and make it less confusing for drivers. Before this change, the speed limit on roads with stop signs was 30 miles per hour.

"This makes it a little cleaner in that enforcement, too," said City Council Pro Tem Meredith Stead. "Hopefully, this allows us this opportunity to put in front of the public that it is 20 miles per hour unless posted otherwise and that it is enforceable by our police officers."