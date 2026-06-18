As the first day of summer gets closer, temperatures continue to climb. During this time of year, the National Weather Service (NWS) regularly issues Red Flag Warnings, but what does that mean?

The simplest way to explain is when it gets very dry, very windy and very warm at the same time, fuel is present. Fuel is considered anything that wildfires can quickly catch.

When relative humidity drops below 15%, sustained wind gusts increase over 25 MPH, and high temperatures are present, NWS will reach out to the local National Forest Service fuels specialist or technicians to see if there are dry fuels available to burn.

If officials confirm this to be the case, NWS will issue a warning 72 hours before the event.

WATCH: Experts explain Red Flag Warnings

What is a Red Flag Warning? Experts explain fire weather

A shifting forecast will always be considered to stop warnings from being issued, but NWS can usually track a relative area that will see these conditions.

The elevated fire weather event has contributed to wildfires expanding rapidly in the past. Last year, the Range Fire burned over 25,000 acres and quickly grew in size because of a Red Flag Warning.

RELATED | Range Fire contained at 27k acres, temporary closure of BLM public lands lifted

Idaho's drought conditions following a historic winter have experts concerned for wildfire activity.

RELATED | Idaho governor, fire leaders warn of severe wildfire season amid drought and vegetation growth

Josh Janssen, the Deputy Chief of Training and Wildland Operations with the Middleton Star Fire Districts, is concerned the upcoming season could be heavily influenced by weather and red flag warnings.

"We have the WUI environment, the Wildland-Urban Interface environment with homes built within those dangerous areas, couple that with the lack of snowpack, the increased drought in the area, the early start to the fire season," Chief Janssen said, "All of those, including the Red Flag conditions we are currently in today."

Chief Janssen urges the public not to perform controlled burns in red flag conditions and stresses the importance of monitoring weather conditions to help prevent wildfires.