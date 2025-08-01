Range Fire burns over 8,000 acres near Kuna

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Over 8,000 acres have burned so far, and evacuation alerts are underway for the Range Fire burning in Ada County near Pleasant Valley and Thompson Road.

According to BLM Idaho Fire, crews are actively working to contain the fire, focusing on slowing its spread and protecting critical areas. Suppression efforts are focused on key fronts as firefighters push to gain control.

There is an evacuation alert for residents located near South Pleasant Valley Road and West Thompson Road.

The Ada County Sheriff's office is handling alerts on their information page and through the CodeRed app.