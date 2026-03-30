Sheriffs testify on bill that would require ICE partnership

BOISE, Idaho — The Senate State Affairs Committee is discussing a bill that would require Idaho law enforcement agencies to enter formal cooperation agreements with ICE.

After the original bill, HB 659, died in the Senate, a new partnership bill has been amended, adding a clause that says city leaders can opt out of the partnership if it would hurt their ability to provide other services.

WATCH: Idaho sheriffs deliver testimony on bill requiring local law enforcement agencies to partner with ICE

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | “We don’t need a law to tell us to do so”: Idaho sheriffs oppose revived ICE partnership bill

Neighborhood Reporter Victoria Rodriguez is at the statehouse and will bring full coverage of how community leaders feel about the new bill.