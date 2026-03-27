“We don’t need a law to tell us to do so”: Idaho sheriffs oppose revived ICE partnership bill

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A bill that would have required Idaho law enforcement agencies to enter formal cooperation agreements with ICE died in the Senate last week.

But now, it could be coming back with a few minor edits, and several Idaho sheriffs continue to oppose the idea.

Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech joined the Idaho Sheriffs' Association and its 44 elected county sheriffs in speaking out against RS 33831. In a joint press release issued on Thursday, the sheriffs warn that lawmakers may be rushing the legislation without their involvement.

"There was no communication on the original bill, and there was no communication on the bill that was printed today," Creech said.

The bill would require counties and sheriffs to partner with ICE through a 287(g) program, similar to the failed HB 659. Creech said they had a brief meeting with bill sponsor Sen. Kelly Anthon (R - District 27), but they did not get to see the bill's text.

"The language in that bill still doesn't address the concerns that we have," added Creech.

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Creech said the new bill involves not only state lawmakers but also high-level federal officials, including the Department of Homeland Security and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, who contacted Gov. Brad Little and legislative leaders to advocate for mandatory participation in the program.

Creech called the outside pressure inappropriate for Idaho's public safety policy.

"We're already working with them. We don't need a law to tell us to do so. We're already doing it," explained Creech.

Last week, Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue expressed similar concerns, telling me the original proposal would force local officers to take on duties typically handled by federal authorities.

"I contend that the federal government should do their job. I do my job every damn day," Donahue said.

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When asked if an amended version being reintroduced would change his view, Donahue remained opposed.

"No, it would not. We are completely opposed to the concept of this bill," Donahue said.

Creech said sheriffs are always willing to work with legislators, noting that lawmakers frequently talk about transparency, but only if sheriffs are included in the process and given a real opportunity to weigh in.

"We just want the legislature to work with us and have us help them improve their bills to where they make positive impacts on our communities," Creech said.

I reached out to Sen. Anthon and the House and Senate committee chairs about Miller’s communication with the governor and legislative committees, but have yet to hear back.

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