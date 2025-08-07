Toby's Place in McCall is so much more than just a thrift shop

Toby’s Place Thrift Shop is more than just a thrift shop. The colorful McCall storefront is a place for people with disabilities to work, develop their social skills, and ultimately— learn about life.

The second you walk into Toby’s Place, you’re greeted by someone like Anthony.

As we entered the store, Anthony greeted us in French. "Bonjour monsieur et madame!"

Take an inspiring stroll through Toby's Thrift Shop

Toby's Place Thrift Shop in McCall, Idaho

For founder Suzie Rohnert, Toby’s Place was years in the making.

“Why Toby’s Place?," asked Senior Reporter, Don Nelson.

"It started when I was working with a young boy [who's] on the autism spectrum named Toby,” replied Rohnert.

Toby’s place empowers people with developmental disabilities to live purposeful lives.

Like our new friend Jayden, who helps bake dog treats. When I asked Jayden what I should get for my mid-sized Labrador, Bailey, he replied, "You get two biscuits a day."

I asked a customer from Michigan why he stopped in, and he answered, saying, “I heard about this place from my friend. I’m a special needs parent. I’ve got a daughter named Julianna that’s got Down Syndrome. She's twenty-four years old. So, I wanted to come in and support the group here, buy a few things, and just get to know the community.”

Besides the busy thrift shop, they partner with Tamarack Resort to help area kids get fitted and sized up for ski season. Their "Shred Shed" gets all sorts of ski equipment donated throughout the year.

In addition to the thrift shop, Toby’s Place also features limited housing for those 18 and older, but Suzie has plans for a much larger housing project.

Local businesses have already committed to donating materials for the proposed 48-unit facility. So, all they need now is— "the biggest thing for us is to figure out the 'where,' where to put it— we need the land."

Suzie Rohnert wants to thank everyone in their McCall neighborhood and community for all they do to help.