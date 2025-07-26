Idahoans join hands around the Capitol to celebrate 35 years of the ADA

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Idaho Capitol building on Friday for Hands Around the Capitol, an event honoring the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Red, white, and blue ribbon wrapped around the crowd—stretching from hand to hand—as a symbol of unity and equal opportunity.

“Every business and opportunity, every door that’s open to everyone else is also open to people with disabilities as well,” said Ahniah Selene, a Boise resident attending the event.

Signed into law in 1990, the ADA protects the rights of people with disabilities in key areas like employment, education, transportation, and public access. And for Selene, the impact has been life-changing.

“It kept me from public resources and it kept me from doing things like that,” he said.

“So I flew across the United States years ago, and it was awesome to have the ability to do that because of this law. If it weren’t there, I would’ve never been able to travel… I wouldn’t have equal access to education and information.”

Cecil D. Andrus Park transformed into a community hub—with over 60 vendor booths offering resources for Idaho’s disability community. From healthcare providers to advocacy groups, attendees found support and connections that empower daily life.

Live music, dance performances, and family-friendly activities brought Idahoans of all ages and abilities together. The event was made fully accessible with interpreters offering both ASL and Spanish, ensuring everyone could participate.

“It’s amazing to me, it really is, it's very important, and I’m glad so many people came out,” said Connie Prater, another Boise resident attending the event.

As Idaho commemorates the ADA milestone, advocates and community members alike are keeping their eyes on what comes next for disability rights in the Gem State.

