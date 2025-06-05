Washington sheriff says Travis Decker sighting in McCall was false alarm

WENATCHEE, Washington — On Tuesday evening, the Chelan County Sheriff, Mike Morrison, held a news conference to offer an update on the manhunt for Travis Decker, the Washington man accused of murdering his three children.

Earlier Wednesday, reports emerged that Decker may have been sighted in McCall, Idaho. But during his news conference, Sheriff Morrison clarified that the tip they received was not Travis Decker. "As we understood, based off the information we got back, the sighting in McCall, Idaho, was not our suspect."

Earlier in the day, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office shared updated photos of the murder suspect from "the days leading up to his visitation began with the girls."

Chelan County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Morrison says that Decker is well-versed in wilderness survival and has spent months living off-grid.

Finally, Sheriff Morrison pleaded with Travis Decker to turn himself in "and do what's right for your kids."

"Investigators are working collaboratively throughout the county, and across the state, to contact and interview all known associates of Mr. Decker to further develop leads and his potential next moves. Additionally, more teams are being deployed to different sites Mr. Decker was known to frequent in the area." - Chelan County Sheriff's Office

He also said there was no acceptable motive for such an atrocious act, adding, "Clearly, it's not the decision of a sound mind, and these young girls were victims."

On Friday, May 30, Decker picked up the three children for what was supposed to be a 3-hour scheduled visitation.

When he failed to bring the children back, the mother alerted authorities, who issued a missing persons alert and began actively searching for Decker.

On Monday, they located his abandoned truck near a campsite west of Leavenworth, Washington. There, police discovered the dead bodies of the three girls.

The ongoing search is now a multi-agency effort that includes local, state, and federal agencies.

Anyone with information is urged to call the CCSO tip line at 509-667-6845 or submit your information here: https://www.co.chelan.wa.us/sheriff/forms/submit-a-tip.