Three sisters who disappeared during 'planned visitation' with father found dead in Washington

WENATCHEE, Washington — Three young sisters who were reported missing from Wenatchee, Washington, last week were found dead on Monday, according to police.

9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker were reported missing by their mother on Friday, May 30, after all of the girls failed to return from a planned visitation with their father, Travis Decker, 32.

Police were able to locate Decker's vehicle on Monday afternoon — Travis was nowhere to be found, but authorities located the remains of all three sisters.

Officials have now shifted to searching for the girls' father, who is wanted for three counts of kidnapping and first-degree murder. The East Cascade Regional Swat Team and Department of Homeland Security, along with U.S Border Patrol Tactical and Search Trauma Rescue Teams are all conducting active search operations.

Police say that Decker, who has extensive military training, is considered dangerous — the public is asked to remain vigilant and immediately call 911 if they believe to have seen Decker.