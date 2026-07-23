Thunderstorms continue in Idaho; Experts share what to do in a flash flood

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho’s weather can change quickly. Meteorologists and emergency officials say that sudden thunderstorms can bring dangerous flash flooding with little warning.

After a mild winter and unusually heavy precipitation in the spring, parts of Idaho are now seeing intense summer thunderstorms capable of producing torrential rainfall in a short amount of time.

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Over the weekend, storms moved through the Sawtooth region, bringing heavy rain that surprised campers and residents.

“It was like a bucket was poured out. It was so much rain. Such fat drops,” Shannon Patrick said after experiencing the storm firsthand.

Other outdoor enthusiasts worried they wouldn't make it back with their gear. Taylor Hunt shared, “My main fear was kind of losing our property and getting that washed away.”

Jay Breidenbach, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said some thunderstorms in Idaho can produce rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour, quickly overwhelming roads and low-lying areas.

“Most flash flood-related fatalities are due to trying to drive a vehicle through a flooded roadway,” Breidenbach noted.

Officials urge drivers to avoid standing water and never attempt to cross flooded roads, since water depth and road conditions can be difficult to judge.



Meteorologists also recommend monitoring local weather alerts and advisories to avoid dangerous areas during storms. Burn scar areas left behind by wildfires are especially vulnerable to rapid flooding and debris flows.

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“Because the burn areas can be somewhat water repellent, the water can rise rapidly when it’s raining and flow across roads and be a very dangerous situation,” Breidenbach said.

The National Weather Service and the Idaho Transportation Department also partner on a program called Pathfinder, which provides Idaho drivers with advance notice when weather conditions may become hazardous.

Officials encourage travelers to check weather forecasts and road conditions before heading out during storm season.