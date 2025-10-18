The No Kings protest draws thousands in another huge turnout in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Thousands of people showed up to demonstrate at the No Kings rally at the Idaho Statehouse in Downtown Boise on Saturday.

This marked the fourth one of these rallies that I've covered, and the first two were massive.

The last one didn't have such a good turnout, but Saturday's might have been the largest yet, as it looked like roughly 10,000 people attended the rally.

"The people of Boise are amazing and the turnout is great," said Casey Burley, who recently moved to Idaho from Colorado. "I think it’s obvious that we need to make some changes.”

Demonstrators came out to show their frustrations with President Trump, his administration, and the Republican leaders in Idaho.

When asked what he thinks the administration is getting wrong, Burley replied, "Oh boy, that is a long list— Medicare, Medicaid, social security, women’s health issues, immigration, and ICE."

Immigration and ICE were at the top of the list of topics discussed by speakers on the stage. Despite the passion in the atmosphere, it was another peaceful rally in Boise.

I climbed up to the fourth floor of the Capitol to see if I could get a better vantage point, and that's where I ran into some high school students from Sage International.

"It’s an incredible turnout, it is beautiful to see," said Elyse. "Donald Trump is undermining the rule of law; they are undermining our country and our constitution."

The No Kings Protest in Boise was organized by Idaho 50501, which stands for 50 protests in 50 states with one movement. No Kings rallies happened all over the country on Saturday.