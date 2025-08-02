Rage Against the Regime Rally draws fewer demonstrators then previous rallies

BOISE, Idaho — The Rage Against the Regime Rally in downtown Boise on August 2 attracted hundreds of attendees, while the two prior rallies filled the steps of the Capitol and the park with thousands of participants.

The rally was another one organized by Idaho 50501 that included rallies across the country, in Idaho, and downtown Boise.

"I think there is some sense of burnout even among the organizers," said Joe Turmes, of Idaho 50501. "There is also a sense of futility, I think, on people’s parts, because we get an onslaught of bad news every day."

Chris Ritchotte and Careen Deckard came to the rally to voice their concerns with the Trump administration and Idaho politicians. They told me they heard about the rally a few days ago.

"I also think people are getting burnt out," said Deckard. "We are all fighting so hard, and everybody needs to take a break sometimes, and that is okay, just take a break and come back."

Organizers are working to send out emails to people to alert them to future rallies. Turmes says they rely on social media channels, mainly Facebook, to get the word out.

"The communication part has definitely been a challenge; we are also slaves to the algorithm, and we have been working a lot on the back end too to improve that communication," said Turmes. "To make really systemic change it takes time, money, and it requires the use of everyone’s skills."

Whether due to communication issues, the Idaho summer, or burnout, this rally didn't resonate as strongly as past 50501 events. Ritchotte and Deckard said this doesn't change anything for them as they will keep attending rallies.

"When I get really depressed, it brings me back up and makes me realize that I’m not alone; there are a lot of other people that feel the same way as me," said Deckard. "We are not powerless, we are not hopeless," said Ritchotte.

The rally also featured a drive to collect school supplies, and organizers have also set up a food bank to help feed the hungry.