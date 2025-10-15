Trump touts arrests and drug seizures following summer crime crackdown

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a nationwide increase in arrests, particularly for violent crimes, as his administration continues a crackdown on criminal activity that began this summer.

President Trump and FBI director Kash Patel referenced an FBI initiative called "Summer Heat," which the White House says was responsible for more than 8,000 arrests, more than 2,000 firearms seizures and seizures of drugs including fentanyl and cocaine between June and September of this year.

"Just as we’re forging peace and stability abroad, we’re also restoring peace and safety and stability at home," President Trump said.

"This is just the beginning," Patel said. "These are the best numbers for fighting crime in U.S. history, and it's only seven months in."

Patel said the FBI has also targeted most-wanted fugitives, transnational crime and violent crimes against children.

President Trump also addressed questions about a series of attacks on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean, which his administration has claimed are carrying drugs to the U.S.

The U.S. military fatally struck another alleged drug trafficking boat in international waters on Tuesday, the fifth such incident in recent months.

The Coast Guard could not intercept the boats, the president suggested, because that practice was ineffective.

"It never worked when you did it in a very politically correct manner," Trump said.

"Every boat that we knock out, we save 25,000 American lives."

Lawmakers, including both Democratic and Republican senators, have questioned the Trump administration's use of force and legal standing to deploy military forces against the alleged drug boats.