The Boise School District responds to claim Fairmont Jr. High students are being pulled

BOISE, Idaho — We continue to follow up on the arrest of a Boise teacher Eric McDermott, who’s been charged with rape.

Parents continue to reach out to Idaho News 6 with concerns for student safety.

As we previously reported, parents have been telling us they have plans to pull their kids out of the school.

We reached out to the Boise School District regarding where enrollment stands for Fairmont Jr. High. The district responded to us that there are no records of students unenrolled this week.

In fact, they have actually noted an increase in student attendance.

The district shared that they met with an involved group of Fairmont parents yesterday to listen to their concerns.

A Fairmont Jr. High School parent had told us that, after hearing the news of the arrest, she was on the edge of her seat every moment her daughter was at school.

And she's not the only parent we’ve heard from.

"I don't know what I'm more mad about. The teacher doing what he did for so long, or the Principal not doing anything about it," said Rosemary Garrett, Fairmont Jr. High parent.

The Boise School District mentioned they are encouraging parents to reach out to the Fairmont administration with any concerns they might have.

This was included in the statement we received from the District:

"We recognize that each and every parent has the right to place their child in an educational environment that they feel is best for their child. We also welcome any Fairmont parent with concerns to reach out to Fairmont’s administration to engage in a conversation about any and all concerns, which will be addressed. Again, we are committed to the long-term success of Fairmont and the safety and security of the students that we are honored to serve there each and every day."