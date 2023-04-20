The Boise Police Department released new information regarding a Boise teacher arrested

BOISE, Idaho — Following the arrest of a teacher from Fairmont Junior High School on Monday, we've begun hearing from parents who are now choosing to pull their students from the school due to safety concerns.

"They are not doing what they are supposed to be doing to keep our children safe," said Amanda Baldi, parent of a student at Fairmont Jr. High School.

New information from Boise police regarding the arrest of the Boise teacher Eric McDermott arrest has been released. Detectives now tell us the alleged crime involved one victim in 2020, and their follow-up and investigation led to McDermott's arrest.

Now parents from Fairmont Jr. High are speaking out, worried about safety, and are pulling the kids before the semester ends.

"I do not feel safe sending my child there, so I need to figure out what I need to do so she can take her finals and go to high school," said Rosemary Garrett, parent of a student at Fairmont Jr. High School.

The decision to pull out their kid's parents are saying was not made solely due to McDermott's arrest but numerous incidents they say the school has mishandled.

"It's been a whole mixture of things, not being done, and not it's gone to the point that somebody got raped, " said Rosemary Garrett.

Parents are now considering home-schooling their kids, saying that's the only way they will know they are safe.