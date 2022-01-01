Christinna Bautista joined the Idaho News 6 team in August 2022 as a bilingual multi-media journalist. She previously worked as a multi-media journalist, anchor, and producer in Eureka, California. She is excited to be in the Gem State telling people's stories.

She grew up in Los Angeles, where she enjoys visiting friends and family on her time off.

Christinna graduated from San Francisco State with a degree in Broadcasting. While in college, she interned at Pacific Coast Television and worked as a publicity assistant for her school's Liberal Arts Department.

Her favorite part about being a journalist is the different people she gets to meet and learn from daily.

When Christinna is not working, she is most likely binge-watching a reality TV show, telenovela, or a true-crime documentary.