Boise teacher arrested on suspicion of rape

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have arrested Eric McDermott, 59, on felony charges of rape and sexual battery committed by lewd or lascivious acts on a minor child 16 to 17 years of age.

Boise School District confirms with Idaho News 6 that McDermott is a World Studies 8 Teacher, Basketball Coach, and AP Human Geography Teacher at Fairmont Jr. High School.

School officials say he is currently on administrative leave pending an investigation.

In a statement to parents that Idaho News 6 obtained, the BSD said, “We understand that this news will raise concerns about student safety and we want to assure our families that the District is fully cooperating with law enforcement and prosecutors as they investigate this matter.”

In the meantime, the Boise School District will have support services available at Fairmont Junior High School for any students or staff members who need assistance.