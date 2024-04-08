Skylar Meade's hearing begins for violent St. Als escape

BOISE, Idaho — A preliminary hearing is set for the three defendants in that bold and violent escape at Saint Alphonsus on March 20th.

RELATED | Three officers injured, two suspects on the run after a "coordinated attack on officers" at Saint Alphonsus

Skylar Meade and Nicholas Umphenour are currently behind bars, both facing felony charges. Along with the charges, police are investigating two murders that could possibly be linked back to the two men.

Tia Garcia is also facing charges for her role in the escape. She allegedly picked up Nicholas Umphenour from the Boise Airport and gave him her car to use in the escape plan.

RELATED | Police investigate two Northern Idaho homicides possibly related to Skylar Meade escape

The judge pushed preliminary hearings for Nicholas Umphenour to April 29th at 8:30 am. Skylar Meade asked for his hearing to be held at 1:30 pm on April 8.

Though the state asked for a delay because they felt unprepared for Meade's hearing, Judge Abraham Wingrove denied the request.

This story will be updated following Meade's afternoon hearing.